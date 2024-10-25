Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
