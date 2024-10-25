Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

Research analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.