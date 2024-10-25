Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Century Communities Trading Down 2.8 %
Century Communities stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. 114,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
