Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$97.11 and last traded at C$96.31, with a volume of 708878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$93.99.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.71.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

