CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82. CBRE Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.050 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Up 8.4 %

CBRE Group stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.50. 4,569,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,155. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

