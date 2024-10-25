CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Busey Bank

Busey Bank boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,462 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,493,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,760,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 8.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

