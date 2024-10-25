Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $10.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,464. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

