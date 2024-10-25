Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $119.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

