Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $962.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $880.60 and its 200 day moving average is $795.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.22.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

