Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 77,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

