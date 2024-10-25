Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Veritas

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by research analysts at Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock opened at C$153.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.33. The stock has a market cap of C$96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.16 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.