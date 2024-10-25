Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.04. 217,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 235,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$188.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

