Canada Goose’s (GOOS) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $984.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 2,048.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

