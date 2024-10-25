Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $113.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 75,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $141,468.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $141,468.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,483. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,906 shares of company stock valued at $377,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

