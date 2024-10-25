Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 358 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.49. 25,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,577. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $122.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.