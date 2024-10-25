Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $536.92. 730,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,199. The company has a market cap of $486.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.