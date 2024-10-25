Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Q3 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.58.

TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$42.45 and a 52-week high of C$66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.49.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. In related news, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

