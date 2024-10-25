Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 296,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

