Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.93. 1,829,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,712. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

