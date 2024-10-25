BMO Capital Markets Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $255.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.