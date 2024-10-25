BMO Capital Markets Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $260.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.05. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.