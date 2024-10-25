BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. 2,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9603 per share. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

