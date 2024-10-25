Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

