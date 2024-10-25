Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VHT opened at $274.11 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

