BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.97. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Down 14.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of -1.52.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.

