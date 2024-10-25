Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,943. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

