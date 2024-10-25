Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $12.90. Barclays shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 1,430,191 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.2684 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Barclays by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after buying an additional 2,402,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,470,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.