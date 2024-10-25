Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The company has a market cap of $501.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

