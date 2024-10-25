Bank of America Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $16.50

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

