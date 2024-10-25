Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Bancorp updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.250 EPS.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.