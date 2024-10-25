Ballentine Partners LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $110,321,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $301.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

