B. Riley Upgrades Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 4.79.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 133.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 165,044 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Bit Digital by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

