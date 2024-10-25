Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 22377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Azenta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,702.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.