Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

Automax Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Automax Motors Company Profile

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

