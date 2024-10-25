Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 184,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,172,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,780,000 after buying an additional 1,190,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $289.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.89. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

