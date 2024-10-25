AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,608,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.