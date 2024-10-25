Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total value of $1,498,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,437,719.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,282,012.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.3 %

Atlassian stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.79. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $50,923,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

