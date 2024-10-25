Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $5,385,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

