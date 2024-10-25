Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $129.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,348,000 after acquiring an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

