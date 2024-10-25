Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 25,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.38. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

