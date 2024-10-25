Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $80.99 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.99 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00039264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

