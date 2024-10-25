Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE RCUS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

