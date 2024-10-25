apricus wealth LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

