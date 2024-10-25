Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.20 and last traded at $188.18. Approximately 1,184,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,072,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $773,611,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 891,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $162,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

