AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at KeyCorp

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $22.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. The stock had a trading volume of 481,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.12. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,322. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

