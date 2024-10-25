Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $374,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,128 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,441.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,267,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

