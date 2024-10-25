Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANVS. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
