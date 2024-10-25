Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF makes up 4.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 115,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $41.11 on Friday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.