American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP opened at $269.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.92. American Express has a twelve month low of $141.02 and a twelve month high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

