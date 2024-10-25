Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 137,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,335,972.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

